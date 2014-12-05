LONDON Dec 5 Associated British Foods Plc

* Operating profit for group in first two months of new financial year was broadly in line with expectations

* Sales at Primark were more than 10% ahead of last year driven by selling space expansion

* Primark like-for-like sales are currently below expectation as a result of unseasonably warm weather

* Having budgeted this year for a higher level of mark-downs, at this early stage in the year Primark's profit estimate for the full year is unchanged

* We continue to expect a marginal decline in FY adjusted operating profit for group

* Continue to see limited opportunity to grow adjusted EPS in this financial year

* Shares down 4.3 pct