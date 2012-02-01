LONDON Feb 1 U.S. insurer Assurant
has raised $130 million, more than expected, through a
sale of catastrophe bonds designed to help it absorb potential
hurricane claims.
The bond issue exceeds the $100 million of protection that
market sources said Assurant was seeking when it began marketing
the notes earlier this month.
Several cat bond deals have exceeded their original target
size in recent weeks as insurers and reinsurers take advantage
of pent-up investor demand for the securities after a series of
big natural disasters weighed on new issuance last year.
Cat bonds were developed in the 1990s to help insurers and
reinsurers manage their exposure to natural disasters by
transferring some of the risk on their books to pension funds
and other capital market investors.
Buyers of cat bonds are largely insulated from wider
macroeconomic or financial market developments but risk losing
some or all of their money if a natural disaster occurs.
The Assurant bonds protect the insurer against
hurricane-related losses on the eastern U.S. coast and Gulf of
Mexico, and expire in May 2012.
Sold through Assurant's Cayman Islands-based Ibis Re
vehicle, the two-tranche bond has received credit ratings of
BB-(sf) and B-(sf) from Standard & Poor's.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by John Stonestreet)