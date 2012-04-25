* Q1 operating EPS $1.76 vs est $1.44

* Q1 net earned premiums, fees and other income $1.9 bln

* Q1 net investment income $172.3 mln

April 25 Specialty insurer Assurant Inc's quarterly earnings beat analysts' estimates for the third straight quarter, helped by growth in premiums in its core businesses.

Declining investment yields are prompting insurers to charge higher premiums and cut out unprofitable customers, to ensure adequate return on capital to offset prevailing low interest rates.

U.S. officials last week cited Assurant for excessive premium increases under President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law.

For the January-March quarter, the company earned $163.3 million, or $1.81 per share, compared with $140.8 million, or $1.38 per share, a year ago.

On an operating basis, Assurant, which has a market value of about $3.4 billion, earned $1.76 per share, beating analysts' average estimates of $1.44 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earned premiums, fees and other income in Assurant Solutions segment rose 6 percent to $699.4 million, reflecting a growth in international and domestic premiums.

Assurant Specialty Property segment registered a 5 percent rise in earned premiums to $508.3 million.

The health insurance segment, however, was hurt by lower sales and saw earned premiums decline 5 percent to $415.2 million.

Net investment income was up marginally at $172.3 million.

Shares of the company, which started off as a disability insurer about 120 years ago, closed at $40.80 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

They have fallen 4 percent since the beginning of the year, trailing the S&P Insurance Industry Index that is up 9 percent. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)