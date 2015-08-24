PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 24 Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc is in talks to buy New York-based insurer Assurant Inc's employee-benefits unit for about $900 million, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
A deal could be announced within two weeks or the talks could still fall apart, Bloomberg cited the sources as saying. (bloom.bg/1MJBZ97)
The assets for sale include life, disability, dental, vision and other types of insurance that people acquire through their employers, the Bloomberg wrote.
Sun Life, which has been expanding its operations in the United States, announced in June that it would buy U.S.-based investment management company Prime Advisors Inc and North American real estate investment manager Bentall Kennedy Group.
Sun Life and Assurant could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.
Sun Life's stock, which closed on Monday at C$39.26, has fallen about 6 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange this year.
Assurance shares are up nearly 5 percent this year, closing on Monday at $71.59 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ