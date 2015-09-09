Sept 9 Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc said it would buy New York-based insurer Assurant Inc's employee-benefits business for $975 million, creating the sixth largest group benefits business in the United States.

The assets for sale include group life, disability, dental, vision and other types of insurance that people acquire through their employers, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)