* Q3 oper EPS $0.79 vs est $0.77
* Q3 catastrophe loss $52.3 mln
* Q3 net investment income down 2 pct
Oct 26 U.S. specialty insurer Assurant Inc
posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings helped by
improved international underwriting business.
The company's net income almost halved to $76 million, or 79
cents per share, from $141.7 million, or $1.30 per share, a year
ago due to losses caused by storms.
Operating profit -- a key measure of profitability for
insurance companies -- was 79 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected Assurant to earn 77 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company posted catastrophe losses of $52.3 million
after-tax at Assurant Specialty Property.
Net investment income fell 2 percent to $172.2 million.
Net operating income at its Assurant Solutions business,
which underwrites insurance in the United States and abroad, was
up 9 percent to $35.3 million.
Shares of the New York-based company, valued at $3.59
billion, closed at 38.87 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)