* Bond insurer sued Credit Suisse over mortgage securities
* Judge rules Assured can't recover full amount of exposure
* Decision set to be cited by other lenders sued by insurers
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Oct 15 A New York judge has limited
the damages Assured Guaranty Corp can seek in a lawsuit
accusing Credit Suisse Group AG of misrepresenting the
quality of loans underlying mortgage-backed securities it
insured.
The decision is likely to be cited by other lenders being
sued by insurers over mortgage-backed securities they guaranteed
before the housing market collapsed.
In ruling on a motion to dismiss in the Assured case, New
York state Supreme Court Justice Shirley Werner Kornreich said
the bond insurer could not recover the full amount of its
exposure under the policies "as a result of their acceptance of
premiums after their knowledge of the alleged breach."
Assured is barred from "rescinding the policies and from
obtaining the equivalent...in the form of rescissory damages",
she said in her decision filed Oct. 12.
Assured can still seek compensatory damages for losses
arising from the defective loans.
Assured spokeswoman Ashweeta Durani had no immediate
comment. Jack Grone, a spokesman for Credit Suisse, declined
comment.
Similar cases have been brought by MBIA Inc, which
has sued lenders such as Bank of America Corp, Ally
Financial Inc and Credit Suisse, while Ambac Assurance Corp
has sued Credit Suisse, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Bank of America. Assured has also sued other lenders.
Assured sued Credit Suisse unit DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc.
and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC last year, claiming
misrepresentations of six mortgage-backed securities
transactions from 2006 and 2007.
The complaint said Credit Suisse failed to verify income and
employment and otherwise did not conform to underwriting
guidelines.
The insurer said it is exposed to "hundreds of millions of
dollars" in claims because 93 percent of the 7,918 mortgage
loans it reviewed breached representations.
The transactions had an original principal loan balance of
about $1.8 billion, according to court papers.
In her decision, the judge also dismissed claims for
consequential damages and fees, as well as a claim involving
breach of contract in connection with AAA ratings.
The case is Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp v. DLJ Mortgage
Capital Inc., 652837/2011, New York state Supreme Court, New
York County (Manhattan).