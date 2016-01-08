Jan 8 Assured Guaranty Corp and Ambac Assurance
Corp, insurers of Puerto Rican bonds, sued the U.S. commonwealth
on Thursday over its recent debt default, bringing to reality a
long-expected court battle between the island and its financial
creditors.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of
Puerto Rico, alleges Puerto Rico broke the law when it
repurposed $163 million from revenue streams meant to pay debt
at the island's infrastructure, highway and other agencies.
The infrastructure authority, PRIFA, missed a $36 million
debt payment on Monday as a result of the so-called clawbacks.
(Reporting by Nicholas Brown in San Juan and Rishika Sadam in
Bengaluru)