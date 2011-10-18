* Co to restate results for 2009, 2010, some quarters of
2011
* Says effect on cumulative consolidated net income $36.1
mln
(Follows alerts)
Oct 18 Billionaire Wilbur Ross-backed Assured
Guaranty Ltd said it was restating its net profit for
2011 quarters and the last two years to fix errors in the
elimination of certain transactions related to financial
guaranty variable interest entities.
The Bermuda-based bond insurer said the estimated impact of
the restatement on net income was a decrease of $11.2 million
for 2009, $55.2 million for 2010, and an increase of $30.3
million for the first two quarters of 2011.
The adjustments ... will have no impact on cumulative
operating income over the affected periods or on operating
shareholders' equity or adjusted book value as of June 30,"
Chief Financial Officer Robert Bailenson said.
The restatements will reduce consolidated shareholders'
equity by $36.1 million, which is less than 1 percent, Bailenson
said.
On Monday, Assured sued Credit Suisse Group AG for
allegedly misleading it about the quality of mortgage loans
underlying securities it insured, exposing it to hundreds of
millions of dollars in potential claims.
Shares of Assured closed at $11.88 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)