MILAN Nov 4 Italian builder Astaldi said on Friday a joint-venture in which it owns 50 percent had won a $680 million contract to build a hydroelectric plant in Peru.

Astaldi said in a statement it would develop the project over four years working with Peruvian group Grana y Montero.

By 0957 GMT shares in Astaldi rose 5.85 percent at 4.63 euros.

(Reporting By Valentina Za)