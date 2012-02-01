ASTANA Feb 1 Kazakhstan's flagship
carrier Air Astana has placed orders for 15 new planes worth
more than $1 billion in total, Air Astana President Peter Foster
said on Wednesday.
The airline, 51-percent owned by Kazakh's sovereign wealth
fund Samruk-Kazyna and 49 percent by Britain's BAE
Systems, currently serves 80 percent of all the Central
Asian state's domestic and international routes.
Air Astana has ordered six A320 single-aisle aircraft from
Airbus, four Boeing 767 wide-body planes and
three Boeing-787 Dreamliner ones, as well as two Embraer
190 regional jets, Foster told a meeting at
Kazakhstan's transport and communications ministry.
He gave no time-frame for the delivery of the aircraft or
other details of the deal. He said however that the purchase
would be financed from Air Astana's own funds and no state
subsidies or additional shareholder funds would be drawn.
Air Astana, which made its first flight in 2002, now has a
fleet of 26 aircraft.
Samruk-Kazyna said in October last year that Air Astana had
been slated for a "people's IPO". Between 5 and 15 percent of
Air Astana shares may be offered to individual private investors
this year.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Additional reporting by
Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Erica
Billingham)