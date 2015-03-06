(Adds FDA, company comment, background)
By Bill Berkrot
March 6 U.S. health regulators on Friday
approved Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc's drug
for the treatment of two rare, often fatal invasive fungal
infections that target patients with blood cancers.
The Food and Drug Administration approved sale of the
anti-fungal drug, Cresemba, for use against invasive
aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.
The approval had been expected after an expert advisory
panel to the FDA in January voted 11-0 that Astellas had
demonstrated sufficient safety and efficacy to support Cresemba
for aspergillosis and 8-2 for mucormycosis. The panel cited the
need for additional treatments.
In clinical trials, the drug, also known as isavuconazonium,
proved at least as safe and effective in reducing mortality as
voriconazole, which Pfizer sells under the brand name
Vfend, the current standard of care for aspergillosis.
"Today's approval provides a new treatment option for
patients with serious fungal infections and underscores the
importance of having available safe and effective antifungal
drugs," Edward Cox, head of evaluation of antimicrobial products
for the FDA, said in a statement.
Cresemba received a Qualified Infectious Disease Product
(QIDP) designation from the agency, which is used as an
incentive to spur development of antibacterial or antifungal
drugs that treat serious or life-threatening infections. The
designation comes with an additional five years of marketing
exclusivity.
Astellas expects to begin selling the drug "in the coming
months," said Jim Robinson, head of the company's U.S.
operations.
Invasive aspergillosis is a rare, life-threatening fungal
infection seen predominantly in patients with compromised immune
systems, such as those with leukemia. Mucormycosis is a very
rare, rapidly progressing invasive fungal infection also with
high rates of morbidity and mortality.
Cresemba is also being tested against another serious fugal
infection called invasive candidiasis, Robinson said. That would
address a larger patient population than the two infections in
the initial approval.
