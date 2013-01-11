BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets FDA nod for muscle relaxant drug
* Says Zydus Cadila receives final approval from the USFDA for tizanidine hydrochloride capsules
TOKYO Jan 11 Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc said on Friday that European drug regulators approved its drug treatment for overactive bladder systems, boosting its foothold in the market for the condition.
The European Commission granted approval of the Betmiga, or mirabegron, oral treatment, Astellas said. It said overactive bladder symptoms affect more than 400 million people worldwide.
March 8 Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals Ltd
* Actual controller proposed to pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016