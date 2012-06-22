TOKYO, June 22 Astellas Pharma Inc said on Friday it has received approval for additional use of its Symbicort Turbuhaler drug treatment for adult bronchial asthma in Japan beyond its current twice-daily usage limit.

Users in Japan can now use Symbicort, launched in Japan in January 2010, at the onset of an asthma attack and take one further inhalation after a few minutes if the attack continues, Astellas said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)