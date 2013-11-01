TOKYO Nov 1 Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc said on Friday it would buy back up to 5.3 million shares, or 30 billion yen ($306 million) worth of its own stock between Nov. 5 and Dec. 16.

That would amount to 1.17 percent of its outstanding stock. ($1 = 98.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)