TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Astellas Pharma said on Wednesday it has discontinued the global development of experimental anti-clotting drug darexaban maleate or YM150 because it was hard to find a partner to help it develop the treatment.

A mid-stage clinical study showed earlier this year that the treatment increased bleeding two- to four-fold in heart patients, raising questions about its role in treating those with acute coronary problems. (Reporting by James Topham)