(Adds background, company comment)
By Bill Berkrot
Jan 22 A panel of experts on Thursday voted to
recommend that U.S. health regulators approve Astellas Pharma
Inc's drug for the treatment of rare, often fatal
invasive fungal infections that can target patients with blood
cancers.
The Anti-Infective Drugs advisory committee panel voted 11-0
that the Japanese drugmaker had demonstrated sufficient safety
and efficacy to support approval of the drug, isavuconazonium to
treat invasive aspergillosis.
The panel voted 8-2 with one abstention to recommend the
medicine to treat invasive mucormycosis.
The Food and Drug Administration, which typically follows
the recommendations of its advisory panels but is not obligated
to do so, is expected to make its approval decision by March 8.
"We're extremely excited and think this medicine will
address significant unmet medical needs in both of these
indications," Bernie Zeiher, Astellas' head of global
development and immunology and infectious diseases, said in a
telephone interview.
In clinical trials, the drug proved at least as safe and
effective in reducing mortality as voriconazole, which Pfizer
sells under the brand name Vfend, the current standard
of care for aspergillosis.
The Astellas medicine, which would be sold under the
proposed brand name Cresemba, was granted Orphan Drug status by
the FDA, which is given as incentive to develop drugs for rare
diseases and comes with seven years of market exclusivity if
approved.
The FDA also designated isavuconazonium as a Qualified
Infectious Disease Product, which provides for a priority review
and a five-year extension of market exclusivity in the United
States.
Invasive aspergillosis is a rare, life-threatening fungal
infection seen predominantly in patients with compromised immune
systems, such as those with leukemia. Mucormycosis is a very
rare, rapidly progressing invasive fungal infection also with
high rates of morbidity and mortality.
Panelists cited limitations of current medicines and the
need for additional treatment options for the devastating
infections in recommending the Astellas drug.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr
and Diane Craft)