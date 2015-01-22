Jan 22 A panel of experts on Thursday voted to
recommend that U.S. health regulators approve Astellas Pharma
Inc's isavuconazonium for the treatment of rare, often
fatal invasive fungal infections that can hit patients with
blood cancers.
The panel voted 11-0 that the Japanese drugmaker had
demonstrated sufficient safety and efficacy to support approval
of isavuconazonium to treat invasive aspergillosis.
It voted 8-2 with one abstention to recommend the drug to
treat invasive mucormycosis.
The Food and Drug Administration, which typically follows
the recommendations of its advisory panels but is not obligated
to do so, is expected to make its approval decision by March 8.
