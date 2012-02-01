Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
TOKYO Feb 1 Astellas Pharma Inc said on Wednesday it and Belgian pharmaceutical group UCB will jointly develop and sell the rhematoid arthritis drug Cimzia, or certolizumab pegol, in Japan. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: