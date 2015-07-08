(Adds details, context)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 8 Renowned oil bull Andy Hall's
$3 billion hedge fund posted a second straight monthly loss in
June, curbing gains for the first half, as he maintained an
expectation of higher crude prices in a rangebound market.
Hall's Astenbeck Capital Management slipped by just over 3
percent last month, adding to a similar loss in May, that meant
a year-to-date return of less than 2 percent, a letter to
investors by the Westport, Connecticut fund showed.
The declines came as the Brent and U.S. West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude benchmarks spent much of May and
June in a $56 to $63 range, frustrating bulls anticipating
stronger prices from this year's runaway U.S. demand for
gasoline.
Like most hedge fund managers, Hall seldom breaks down his
strategy and market positions even to investors, making the
supply-demand views in his monthly letter the only indicator of
his bets.
In the June letter distributed to his investors a week ago
and seen by Reuters on Wednesday, the 64-year-old Hall
acknowledged that WTI prices had been rangebound because of
inventories that were "very high - especially here in the U.S."
But that will not last as U.S. shale oil production, blamed
for much of the global oversupply in crude, was plateauing, he
said.
"While prices at or above $65 WTI (or $70 Brent) may halt
and even reverse the decline in U.S. shale oil production as the
more efficient and better positioned shale producers bring back
rigs and accelerate well completions, it still leaves a lot of
production elsewhere in the world uneconomic," Hall wrote.
WTI tumbled to a 3-month low beneath $51 on Tuesday as fears
mounted over Greece's debt crisis, China's stock market plunge
and Iran's plans of adding to world crude supplies. Brent also
fell below the $60 level seen in the second quarter.
Hall said despite the phenomenal growth in U.S. shale oil
over the past five years, its output was only about 5 percent of
world supply, while there were other supply sources that could
easily tilt the global supply-demand picture in crude.
"In particular, there's the 42 million barrels per day of
crude and condensate being produced outside of OPEC which is not
U.S. shale oil," Hall said, referring to output non-members of
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
Much of this non-OPEC supply was "high cost production" that
required prices of around $80 to grow, he said.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Writing by Josephine Mason;
Editing by Alden Bentley)