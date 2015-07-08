(Adds details, context)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, July 8 Renowned oil bull Andy Hall's $3 billion hedge fund posted a second straight monthly loss in June, curbing gains for the first half, as he maintained an expectation of higher crude prices in a rangebound market.

Hall's Astenbeck Capital Management slipped by just over 3 percent last month, adding to a similar loss in May, that meant a year-to-date return of less than 2 percent, a letter to investors by the Westport, Connecticut fund showed.

The declines came as the Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude benchmarks spent much of May and June in a $56 to $63 range, frustrating bulls anticipating stronger prices from this year's runaway U.S. demand for gasoline.

Like most hedge fund managers, Hall seldom breaks down his strategy and market positions even to investors, making the supply-demand views in his monthly letter the only indicator of his bets.

In the June letter distributed to his investors a week ago and seen by Reuters on Wednesday, the 64-year-old Hall acknowledged that WTI prices had been rangebound because of inventories that were "very high - especially here in the U.S."

But that will not last as U.S. shale oil production, blamed for much of the global oversupply in crude, was plateauing, he said.

"While prices at or above $65 WTI (or $70 Brent) may halt and even reverse the decline in U.S. shale oil production as the more efficient and better positioned shale producers bring back rigs and accelerate well completions, it still leaves a lot of production elsewhere in the world uneconomic," Hall wrote.

WTI tumbled to a 3-month low beneath $51 on Tuesday as fears mounted over Greece's debt crisis, China's stock market plunge and Iran's plans of adding to world crude supplies. Brent also fell below the $60 level seen in the second quarter.

Hall said despite the phenomenal growth in U.S. shale oil over the past five years, its output was only about 5 percent of world supply, while there were other supply sources that could easily tilt the global supply-demand picture in crude.

"In particular, there's the 42 million barrels per day of crude and condensate being produced outside of OPEC which is not U.S. shale oil," Hall said, referring to output non-members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Much of this non-OPEC supply was "high cost production" that required prices of around $80 to grow, he said. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alden Bentley)