SYDNEY, March 1 Australia's Aston
Resources said its joint venture partner Itochu Corp
has agreed to its planned sale of a 10 percent stake in
the Maules Creek project to Japan's Electric Power Development
Co for A$370 million ($400 million).
The deal includes a long-term coal sales agreement between
Maules Creek and J-Power, Aston said in a statement on Thursday.
Aston's stake in the project, considered one of its best
coal assets, will fall to 75 percent and Itochu's will remain at
15 percent after the deal.
Itochu has consented to the terms of the coal sales
agreement and waived its pre-emptive rights on the stake sale,
subject to it being completed by June 30, Aston said.
Aston has also agreed to acquire Itochu's option to buy up
to 15 percent of the coal produced from the Maules Creek Project
for A$20.3 million, payable by March 26.
($1 = 0.9255 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by John Mair)