UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Dec 7 Italian investment fund Investindustrial said on Friday it bought a 37.5 percent stake in Aston Martin for 190 million euros and that the British sportscar maker will invest 625 million euros to make new car models in the next five years.
The deal gives Aston Martin the capital it needs to compete with other venerable sports car brands like Maserati, Ferrari, and Porsche that have the advantage of research and development costs covered by large corporate parents.
Investindustrial has a positive track record with its purchase of Italian high-performance motorcycle maker Ducati, which it sold earlier this year to Audi at a gain.
Investindustrial will make the purchase through a capital increase that will allow the fund to become Aston Martin's main shareholder. The purchase is subject to antitrust approval, and gives Aston Martin an enterprise value, including debt, of about 940 million euros.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources