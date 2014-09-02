UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, Sept 2 Aston Martin has hired senior Nissan executive Andy Palmer as chief executive, two sources familiar with the matter said, ending the British sports carmaker's nine-month search for a new leader.
Nissan announced Palmer's resignation as executive vice president for product planning and programmes, saying he had "accepted a position with another company".
An Aston Martin spokeswoman said she had no comment on the appointment, which triggered a wider reshuffle within the Renault-Nissan alliance on Tuesday.
Palmer will be replaced by his Renault opposite number, Philippe Klein, the carmakers said.
Aston has been without a CEO since Ulrich Bez stepped down after turning 70 last November. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources