BRIEF-EDF says Flamanville 1 reactor offline following blast
* Says fire at Flamanville 1 reactor led to a blast around 0840 GMT in a non-nuclear zone.
MELBOURNE Dec 12 Shares in Aston Resources jumped 5 percent on Monday after the coal miner agreed to a $3 billion deal with Whitehaven Coal.
Aston shares rose 5 percent to A$10.25, in line with the merger valuation, while Whitehaven fell 0.9 percent.
Aston shareholders will receive 1.89 Whitehaven shares per each Aston share after a distribution of a special dividend of A$0.50 per share to existing Whitehaven shareholders. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)
* Says fire at Flamanville 1 reactor led to a blast around 0840 GMT in a non-nuclear zone.
BRUSSELS, Feb 9 Brussels will soon take more legal action against governments who have failed to crack down on car industry cheating, Europe's industry commissioner said on Thursday, accusing them of obstructing the European Union's own efforts.
PARIS, Feb 9 An explosion occurred at French utility EDF's Flamanville nuclear plant on Thursday but there was no associated nuclear risk, a local government official said on Thursday.