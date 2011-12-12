MELBOURNE Dec 12 Shares in Aston Resources jumped 5 percent on Monday after the coal miner agreed to a $3 billion deal with Whitehaven Coal.

Aston shares rose 5 percent to A$10.25, in line with the merger valuation, while Whitehaven fell 0.9 percent.

Aston shareholders will receive 1.89 Whitehaven shares per each Aston share after a distribution of a special dividend of A$0.50 per share to existing Whitehaven shareholders. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)