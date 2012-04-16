* Whitehaven, Aston shareholders clear deal
* Electrician-turned-billionaire Tinkler to own 19.6% of
Whitehaven
* Takeover of Aston due to close on May 2
MELBOURNE, April 16 Shareholders in Australia's
Aston Resources and Whitehaven Coal cleared
the way on Monday for Whitehaven to take over Aston for $2.2
billion to create a big potential target for coal-hungry Asian
buyers.
The deal comes ahead of Chinese miner Yanzhou Coal's
takeover of Gloucester Coal,
expected to be sealed by mid-year to create Australia's biggest
listed coal miner.
Aston investors backed Whitehaven's offer of 1.89 of its
shares for each Aston share after paying a special dividend of
A$0.50 a share to existing Whitehaven shareholders, which valued
Aston at A$10.40 a share based on Whitehaven's close last
Friday.
Whitehaven's shareholders separately cleared the associated
takeover of privately owned explorer Boardwalk Resources, which
involves an issue of 85.89 million shares, worth about A$515
million, up front, plus more shares later if certain milestones
are met.
The two deals together will make electrician-turned-mining
magnate Nathan Tinkler, who founded Aston and controls
Boardwalk, Whitehaven's biggest shareholder, with just under 20
percent of the expanded group.
The Boardwalk deal was controversial as Whitehaven's offer
was well above an independent expert's valuation, but
shareholders shrugged off the high price for the exploration
assets to allow the Aston takeover to go ahead.
The combined Whitehaven and Aston is expected to generate up
to A$775 million in savings, Whitehaven estimated, with most of
the benefits coming from sharing of port and rail facilities and
marketing opportunities from coal blending.
"The merger creates a company with significant synergies as
well as a greater ability to attract top people, pursue growth
opportunities and develop its pipeline of assets," Whitehaven
Managing Director Tony Haggarty said in a statement.
With Aston in the fold, Whitehaven's production is expected
to soar from 6 million tonnes a year in 2012 to 25 million
tonnes by 2016 when about 60 percent of output will be coking
coal for steel mills.
Aston shares last traded up 0.4 percent at A$10.27, just
below the value of the takeover in a weaker broader market
. Whitehaven's shares rose 0.5 percent.
The takeovers are expected to close on May 2, subject to
court approval.
($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)