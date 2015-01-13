FRANKFURT Jan 13 Sportscar maker Aston Martin said it hired former Porsche and BMW executive Michael Mingshan Peng to head its China operations from February.

Peng is a Chinese national who was educated at Tongji University in Shanghai and who was previously head of sales at Porsche China, Aston Martin said. Porsche is a unit of Volkswagen.

Andy Palmer, appointed chief executive of the luxury British marque in October 2014, said: "Aston Martin is in the midst of its most significant and ambitious period of investment to date, and Michael will be instrumental in leading the China dealer network through this exciting time." (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)