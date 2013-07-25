UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, July 25 Daimler said it will take a stake of up to 5 percent in Aston Martin as part of a technical partnership the German automaker will set up with the British manufacturer.
Definitive agreements concerning the partnership will be signed during the second half of the year, Stuttgart-based Daimler said on Thursday.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources