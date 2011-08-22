LONDON Aug 22 French private equity firm Astorg
Partners is close to being made preferred bidder on the $1
billion purchase of a unit of French electrical connectors maker
FCI from Bain Capital, sources familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
Bain is expected to enter into exclusive talks with Astorg
this week over the sale of the microconnections division of FCI,
which makes micro circuits used in devices such as smartcards,
having considered final offers from a number of interested
parties, the sources added.
Bain Capital declined to comment.
Other interested buyers included a trade buyer and Russian
specialist investment manager Pamplona Capital Management.
Axa Private Equity, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co
and Asian-based Unitas dropped out of the process at an earlier
date, the sources said.
If Astorg is successful, the acquisition will be financed
through a leveraged buyout (LBO) with banks associated with the
sponsor including Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, Lloyds, Nomura and
Royal Bank of Canada, the sources said.
There will be a minimum equity contribution of between 40
and 45 percent and the LBO is likely to be backed by around 330
to 350 million euros( $475 million to $504 million)of debt.
The unit has annual earning before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 75 million euros.
Total leverage as part of the acquisition could be 4.5 times
EBITDA.
Goldman and Citigroup are running the sale process.
FCI's microconnections division makes around two thirds of
its 200 million euros annual revenue from Asia, according to
FCI's website.
Bain Capital bought the FCI business from state-owned French
nuclear reactor maker Areva in 2005 for more than 1 billion
euros, including 800 million euros of debt, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
($1 = 0.694 Euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)