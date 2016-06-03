LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 3 Private equity firm Astorg has put French aluminates company Kerneos on the block, in a deal that could value the firm at around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Investment bank Lazard has been tapped to work on the sale of Kerneos.

The Paris-based company, bought by Astorg in 2013, makes calcium aluminate cements, used as tile adhesives and furnace insulation among other functions.

Buyout houses Advent, Cinven and Triton are among the interested parties, the people said.

Astorg and Triton did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lazard, Advent and Cinven declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8972 euros)

(Reporting by Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)