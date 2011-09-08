* 355 mln euros of debt backs purchase
* Bank meeting set for Sept. 15
* Debt underwritten by GS, Nomura and RBC
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, Sept 8 French private equity firm Astorg
Partners is in exclusive talks on the $1 billion purchase of a
unit of French electrical connectors maker FCI from Bain
Capital, backed by 355 million euros ($498.3 million) of debt,
sources close to the deal said.
Astorg is in negotiations with Bain over the sale of the
microconnections division of FCI, which makes micro circuits
used in devices such as smartcards, having considered final
offers from a number of interested parties, the sources added.
A bank meeting has been set for Sept. 15 in London when the
355 million euro all-senior financing will be launched for
general syndication.
Goldman Sachs, Nomura and Royal Bank of Canada have been
instructed as bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers.
Debt includes a 35 million euro, six-year revolving credit
facility, a $100 million, six-year term loan A and a 220 million
euro, seven-year term loan B.
Total leverage is 4.2 times debt to EBITDA (earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation).
Axa Private Equity, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co ,
Asian-based Unitas, a trade buyer and Russian specialist
investment manager Pamplona Capital Management had all expressed
an interest in acquiring the microconnections division of FCI.
Goldman and Citigroup are running the sale.
FCI's microconnections division makes around two thirds of
its 200 million euros annual revenue from Asia, according to the
group's website.
Bain Capital bought the FCI business from state-owned French
nuclear reactor maker Areva in 2005 for more than 1
billion euros, including 800 million euros of debt, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
($1 = 0.712 Euros)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin)