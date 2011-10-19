* Q3 EPS $0.12 vs est $0.18

* Q3 net interest income down 14 pct

* Q3 loan loss provision down 50 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 19 Astoria Financial , which runs a large New York thrift, posted a third-quarter profit below analysts' expectations, hurt by a fall in average interest-earning assets and more expenses.

The Lake Success, New York-based bank posted a quarterly income of $11.2 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with $21.5 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 18 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income at the 123-year-old bank fell almost 14 percent to $90.6 million, while the money set aside for bad loans halved to $10 million.

The company's general and administrative expenses rose almost 10 percent to $78.6 million, mainly on non-cash increase in its employee stock ownership plan of over $3 million.

The parent of Astoria Federal Savings and Loan said in a statement it expects fourth-quarter net interest margin -- the difference between what it earns on loans and pays out on deposits -- to be "down slightly" from third-quarter's 2.27 percent.

Shares of the company closed at $8.57 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.