BRIEF-Amundi reports 5.9 pct passive stake in Coach Inc as on Dece 31, 2016
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
June 14 Astorial Financial Inc on Thursday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Jefferies and Sandler O'Neil were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ASTORIAL FINANCIAL AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 06/19/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/19/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/19/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Verizon Communications Inc's announcement that it will once again offer an unlimited pricing plan marks a shift in its thinking as a price war among the four biggest U.S wireless carriers accelerates.
* Univision Deportes will stream 46 Liga MX matches including playoff games in 2017 via Facebook Live