JAKARTA Feb 20 PT Astra International , Indonesia's biggest auto distributor, expects domestic demand for cars and motorcycles to rise 5 percent this year, slower than last year because of the possibility of fuel price hikes, the company's CEO said on Monday.

Domestic car sales in 2011 surged 17 percent to hit a record of 894,180, while motorcycle sales rose 7.3 percent, according to data from the automotive manufacturers' association and the motorcycle industry association, reflecting strong consumer demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Indonesia's subsidised fuel prices are currently the cheapest in Asia, spurring demand from an emerging middle class.

The government is considering hiking subsidised fuel prices by as much as 44 percent this year to reduce the burden of subsidies on the state budget, though the issue is still being debated and any such move would need parliamentary approval. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)