JAKARTA Feb 25 Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk reported on Thursday a 25 percent fall in 2015 net profit as its revenue declined.

Astra reported a net profit of 14.46 trillion rupiah ($1.1 billion) for the full year ended in December, compared with 19.19 trillion for 2014.

Astra has businesses in car distribution, plantations, mining equipment and financial services. Its palm oil arm had reported a 75 percent fall in 2015 net profit earlier this week. ($1 = 13,406.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)