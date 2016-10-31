JAKARTA Oct 31 Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk reported on Monday a 6 percent fall in nine-month net profit, weighed by its financial service and mining-related businesses.

Astra reported profit of 11.3 trillion rupiah ($866.1 million) for the nine months to Sept. 30, down from 12 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

Its auto distribution business, the biggest in the country, posted a 12 percent rise in net profit. But its heavy equipment and mining unit fell 43 percent, while financial services declined 31 percent.

($1 = 13,047.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)