JAKARTA, July 30 Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk reported an 18 percent drop in net profit for the first half of 2015, hit by a decline in car sales.

The company reported net profit of 8.05 trillion rupiah ($597.85 million) for the six months ended June, compared with 9.82 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

"Astra's earnings in the first half were lower in the face of reduced domestic consumption, competition in the car sector and lower commodity prices in Indonesia," President Director Prijono Sugiarto said in a statement.

Astra, which has businesses including car distribution, financial services and agribusiness, saw its earnings decline in almost all of its segments. Its car sales volumes fell by 21 percent to 263,000 units.

($1 = 13,465.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Pravin Char)