JAKARTA, Feb 25 Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk missed analysts estimates on Thursday as it reported a 25 percent fall in 2015 net profit, with nearly all of its business segments faring worse than a year earlier.

Astra reported a net profit of 14.46 trillion rupiah ($1.1 billion) for the full year ended in December, down from 19.19 trillion for 2014. That was below an average forecast of 16.46 trillion from 20 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Astra has businesses including car distribution, plantations, mining equipment and financial services.

Astra's automotive unit, its biggest earnings contributor, posted a 12 percent decline in net profit as demand weakened and an oversupply of production capacity led to price discounts in the car market, the company said.

Its palm oil arm, PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, reported a 75 percent fall in net profit earlier this week. It also announced a plan to raise around 4 trillion rupiah from a rights issue to pay off debt.

Astra Agro shares plunged as much as 10.9 percent to a six-month low earlier on Thursday partly due to concerns about a potential dilution for minority shareholders if they do not subscribe to the rights issue, traders said. ($1 = 13,406.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Jakarta; Additional reporting by the analysts team in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Elaine Hardcastle)