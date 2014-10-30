JAKARTA Oct 30 Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk on Thursday posted a rise of 8 percent in net profit for the nine months ended September, boosted by growth in its agribusiness and mining equipment units.

Astra reported net profit of 14.49 trillion rupiah ($1.2 billion), up from 13.46 trillion for the corresponding period a year earlier.

Earnings at Astra's automotive business, however, fell 14 percent to 5.895 trillion rupiah. ($1=12,120.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)