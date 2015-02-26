JAKARTA Feb 26 Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk said on Thursday its 2014 net profit fell 1.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company reported a net profit of 19.18 trillion rupiah ($1.49 billion) for the full year ended December, compared with 19.42 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

Astra has businesses including car distribution, plantations, heavy equipment and financial services.

($1 = 12,835.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anand Basu)