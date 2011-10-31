JAKARTA Oct 31 PT Astra International Tbk , Indonesia's main vehicle distributor and biggest listed company, said on Monday its nine-month net profit rose 30 percent, driven by strong auto sales and higher mining fees.
Astra, controlled by Singapore's Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd , saw net profit between January and September of 13.44 trillion rupiah ($1.53 billion), versus 10.36 trillion rupiah in the same period a year ago, the firm said in a statement.
Indonesia's domestic car sales, an indicator of consumer consumption in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rose 62.4 percent in September from a year ago amid growing wealth and as bank lending rates remained low.
Analysts have forecast Astra's full year 2011 net profit at 17.12 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Astra shares fell 1.29 percent on Monday ahead of the results, having surged 18 percent in the January to September period to outperform the broader Jakarta market down 4 percent.
($1 = 8,795 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
