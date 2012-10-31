JAKARTA Oct 31 PT Astra International Tbk , Indonesia's main vehicle distributor and biggest listed company, on Wednesday reported its third quarter net profit rose 2.7 percent, driven by strong auto sales despite a decline in palm oil and mining businesses.

Astra, controlled by Singapore's Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd, saw net profit between July and September of 4.97 trillion rupiah ($516.90 million), versus 4.84 trillion rupiah in the same period a year ago, according to a Reuters calculation based on the firm's published third quarter and first half results.

Indonesia's domestic car sales, an indicator of consumer consumption in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rose 28 percent in September driven by a rising middle class and low interest rates.

However, sales growth is slowing as the market matures. Car sales in September 2011 grew at 62 percent.

The Q3 profit result is in line with a forecast of 4.95 trillion rupiah from two market analysts surveyed by ThomsonReuters' Starmine.

The firm's net profit in the first nine months of 2012 was at 14.67 trillion rupiah, versus 13.44 trillion rupiah in the same period a year ago, the firm said in a statement.

Analysts have forecast Astra's full year 2012 net profit at 19.01 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Astra shares rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday ahead of the results, having been unchanged in the January to September period to underperform a broader Jakarta market up 11.5 percent. ($1 = 9,615 Indrupiah) (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)