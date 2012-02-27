JAKARTA Feb 27 PT Astra International , Indonesia's main vehicle distributor and biggest listed company, reported fourth quarter 2011 net profit rose 8 percent on Monday , driven by surging auto sales and higher coal prices.

Astra, which is controlled by Singapore's Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd, reported fourth-quarter net profit of 4.34 trillion rupiah ($479.82 million). That compared with a net profit of 4.01 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier.

Astra's 2011 full-year net profit rose 24 percent to 17.78 trillion rupiah while its revenue gained 26 percent to 162.6 trillion rupiah.

Analysts had forecast full year 2011 net profit up 22 percent to 17.47 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Domestic car sales hit a record in 2011, up 17 percent, but growth was much slower than the 57 percent seen in 2010.

Indonesia's economy is expected to grow at over 6 percent this year, after expanding 6.5 percent in the fourth quarter to seal the highest full-year growth in 15 years in 2011, an example of strength in Asia in the face of Europe's debt crisis.

Astra shares closed up 0.7 percent at 68,700 rupiah ahead of the result, having jumped 36 percent in 2011 to outperform the broader Jakarta market's 3.2 percent gain. ($1 = 9,045 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)