JAKARTA, July 26 PT Astra International
, Indonesia's main vehicle distributor and biggest
listed company, said on Thursday second-quarter net profit rose
19 percent, driven by strong auto sales despite declining profit
in its palm oil division.
Astra, which is controlled by Singapore's Jardine Cycle &
Carriage Ltd, saw second-quarter net profit at 5.1
trillion rupiah ($537.8 million), up from 4.3 trillion rupiah in
the same period a year ago, Reuters calculations based on
published first half results showed.
Indonesian car sales for the first half of 2012 were up 28
percent, following a 12.8 percent increase in 2011.
Analysts have forecast Astra's full year 2012 net profit up
8 percent to 19.13 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Astra shares closed up 1.6 percent at 6,450 ahead of the
results, having fallen 7 percent in the first half of the year
to underperform a broader Jakarta market up 3 percent.
($1 = 9482.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)
