Nov 19 Astral Media Inc and its suitor
BCE Inc said on Monday they have filed a revised
application for approval of their proposed combination, after
the first one was rejected by Canada's broadcast regulator.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission blocked BCE's C$3 billion ($2.99 billion) proposed
takeover of Astral last month, saying it would give too much
power to BCE - already the country's biggest telecoms company
and owner of numerous TV and radio assets.
The two companies did not provide details on the revised
proposal, but said it addresses the commission's concerns and
sets out the steps the companies would take to comply with the
relevant viewership thresholds.
Details of the new proposal will be made available by the
CRTC when it launches its public consultation process on the
application, the two companies said.