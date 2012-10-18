BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
Oct 18 Canada's top broadcast regulator on Thursday blocked BCE Inc controversial C$3 billion ($3.05 billion) bid for Astral Media, arguing that the deal would give the telecom giant too much power
The decision of the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission can be appealed to the Federal Court of appeal.
The deal would have allowed Canada's largest telecom provider to lock up more programming for its vast media platform. It faced strong criticism from BCE's Canadian rivals, who argued BCE would win too much heft and pricing power in the market.
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG