BRIEF-ChinaCache International says to sell data center assets
* Entered agreements to sell 79.0% interest of ChinaCache Xin Run Technology to Tianjin Shuishan Technology, Shanghai Qiaoyong, Tianjin Dingsheng
OTTAWA, June 27 Canada's broadcast regulator approved BCE Inc's modified bid for Astral Media Inc on Thursday, allowing the telecom company to acquire more of the content it distributes to television, computer and mobile screens.
The regulator said the approval comes with a number of conditions needed to uphold the public interest, but requires no further asset sales.
* Entered agreements to sell 79.0% interest of ChinaCache Xin Run Technology to Tianjin Shuishan Technology, Shanghai Qiaoyong, Tianjin Dingsheng
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
* ChinaCache announces definitive agreements to sell data center assets