UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, May 5 (Reuters) -
* Astral foods ltd jse: arl - trading statement
* Astral foods ltd - astral foods' headline eps for six months ended 31 march 2014 will reflect an increase of between 300% and 310% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources