May 19 (Reuters) -

* Astral foods ltd jse: arl - unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 march 2014

* Astral foods ltd - revenue increase 11%

* Headline earnings increase 308%

* Interim dividend of 200 cents per share

* H1 revenue 4. 69 billion rand

* Slowing level of growth in economy and higher unemployment levels will continue to depress consumer spending.

* Coupled with other factors like industrial action in mining sector, will continue to impact profit margins in industry.

* If south african poultry association application to international trade administration commission for anti-dumping duties against eu is successful, this will go some way to improving imbalance in supply and demand for chicken.

* H1 operating profit 212.9 million rand