April 11 Astral Media Inc's
second-quarter profit rose 10 percent, helped by steady but
uninspiring growth in television revenue.
Montreal-based Astral, in the process of being acquired by
Canada's largest telecom company BCE Inc for C$3
billion, said it made a consolidated net profit of C$38.2
million ($38.10 million), or 69 Canadian cents per share,
compared with C$34.7 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a
year ago.
Consolidated revenue was nearly flat at C$233.5 million .
($1 = 1.0027 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore and Alastair
Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)