April 11 Astral Media Inc's second-quarter profit rose 10 percent, helped by steady but uninspiring growth in television revenue.

Montreal-based Astral, in the process of being acquired by Canada's largest telecom company BCE Inc for C$3 billion, said it made a consolidated net profit of C$38.2 million ($38.10 million), or 69 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$34.7 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Consolidated revenue was nearly flat at C$233.5 million . ($1 = 1.0027 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)