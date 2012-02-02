(Follows alerts)

Feb 2 Astral Media posted a 5 percent rise in quarterly profit as outdoor advertising growth offset sluggish TV and radio revenue.

The Montreal-based company said net profit rose to C$55.8 million, or C$1 per share, from C$53.1 million, or 92 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 2 percent to C$271.1 million. Outdoor advertising revenue rose 13 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)